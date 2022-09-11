St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance

St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance Chairman Luke L. Phipps, left, stands with NIH Children’s Inn’s Manager of Corporate Partnerships and Events Kristen Furlong at their facilities in Bethesda. The St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance’s executive committee recently announced the Children’s Inn is the beneficiary of this year’s Sept. 23-25 event, with event tickets and more at www.smcde.org.

 Photo by Ken Visser

EASTON — The St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance’s executive committee recently announced the National Institute of Health’s Children’s Inn is the beneficiary of this year’s Sept. 23-25 event. The Children’s Inn’s mission is to provide a free place like home to children and young adult NIH patients from across the United States and the world while they participate in life-changing clinical research studies at the National Institutes of Health’s Clinical Center.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.