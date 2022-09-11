St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance Chairman Luke L. Phipps, left, stands with NIH Children’s Inn’s Manager of Corporate Partnerships and Events Kristen Furlong at their facilities in Bethesda. The St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance’s executive committee recently announced the Children’s Inn is the beneficiary of this year’s Sept. 23-25 event, with event tickets and more at www.smcde.org.
EASTON — The St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance’s executive committee recently announced the National Institute of Health’s Children’s Inn is the beneficiary of this year’s Sept. 23-25 event. The Children’s Inn’s mission is to provide a free place like home to children and young adult NIH patients from across the United States and the world while they participate in life-changing clinical research studies at the National Institutes of Health’s Clinical Center.
“We are proud to develop this partnership with an institution that tirelessly provides for many children, young adults, and their families as they seek treatment at any of the 27 Institutes that make up NIH,” said SMCDE Chairman Luke L. Phipps.
“This organization is dedicated to reducing the burden of illness on families while making childhood possible and helping advance NIH clinical research,” Phipps continued. “We look forward to a long engagement with the warm staff at the Children’s Inn.”
This year’s event returns to the Talbot Country Club and is presented by Jaguar Land Rover of North America and sponsored by Bentley. The Country Club’s show field on Sunday will feature rare, pre-war European and American automobiles, as well as significantly important post-war sports and touring cars.
For the first time, special classes of Post-War American Touring and Sports Cars and previous show winners are being presented, along with an exhibition of senior award-winning automobiles from significant Concours events throughout the country, including Pebble Beach, Amelia Island, Boca Raton, and Radnor Hunt.
Advance tickets are needed for the Sept. 25 show, with general admission set at $60 and early-bird discounted tickets available at $50 through Sept. 16. VIP ticketholders enjoy dedicated upfront parking, an early entrance to the show, access to the VIP lounge overlooking the show field and awards, complimentary champagne, and a gourmet lunch with the entrants at the TCC Club House dining room. VIP tickets are $200 and discounted to $180 through Sept. 16.
