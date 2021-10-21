ST. MICHAELS — This weekend, Oct. 23 and Oct. 24, the Fall into St. Michaels festivities go into a full fall swing with pumpkin carving, dog races and a scarecrow contest.
The highly anticipated Pumpkin Carving contest returns with participating St. Michaels Business Association businesses sponsoring the pumpkins. The pumpkins are carved by experienced and novice carvers alike, each striving for the top spot in one of the pumpkin categories.
The pumpkin carving will be held at the St. Michaels Community Center on Oct. 23 with viewing starting at 10 a.m. Judging takes place 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the pumpkins will remain on display until 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Participating businesses will compete in the Scarecrow Contest, where each business will have the chance to win.
Winners for scarecrow and pumpkin contests will be announced on www.stmichaelsmd.org.
The St. Michaels Community Center annual pumpkin pie competition will be held during the pumpkin carving contest at the St. Michaels Community Center. The pumpkin pie competition is open to professionals, home bakers and children. Each group will be judged on traditional or creative creations.
Awards for the top three winners in each category, and of course, bragging rights and a plaque go to the winners. Participating bakers must submit two to three pies of the same recipe.
The St. Michaels Community Center will be selling pieces and whole pies of those entered. Judging will begin at 10 a.m. and sales will begin at 11 a.m. Proceeds of the bake sale will benefit the programs and activities of the St. Michaels Community Center.
Please contact the SMCC 410-745-6073 for more information or to register as an entrant. The St. Michaels Community Center is located on the corner of Railroad Street and Fremont Street.
The Galley Restaurant, located at 305 S. Talbot Street, will host their first pumpkin pie eating contest on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.
Dog owners from all over Maryland join the residents of St. Michaels on Sunday on the lawn at the St. Michaels Inn for the annual Jack Russell races. This year’s races will begin at 11 a.m.
Registration is available online and at 10 a.m. that morning. The proceeds from the benefit will go to St. Michaels Community Food Bank and Humane of Talbot, Caroline and Dorchester Counties.
The races will be broken down into categories: Jack Russell, Dachshund Dash and the famous “So Your Dog Thinks He’s a Jack” race. All dogs are welcome at the event, big or small, racing or not, to mingle with other dog lovers in Talbot County. Dogs under 25 pounds are welcome to race.
The event will be held, rain or shine. Refreshments, including coffee and donuts and a Bloody Mary and mimosa bar, will be available on site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.