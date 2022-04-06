ST. MICHAELS — The Tidewater Chapter of the National Honor Society held a ceremony to induct new members for 2022. St. Michaels High School modified its unique “Tapping Ceremony” and held its first in-person induction with parents attending in two years.
NHS is a national organization established in 1921, which serves to recognize students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, service, leadership and character. Eligibility is open to juniors and seniors with a 3.2 GPA and 75 service learning hours completed. Those students receive an application to submit, which goes before a Staff Review Committee comprised of teachers, club advisors, and coaches to review and select students. Selection is based on the four NHS Principles: Character, Leadership, Service and Scholarship. Guidance counselor JR Burkhardt serves as St. Michaels High School’s National Honor Society faculty advisor. Tori Batley is the current president; Macy Motovidlak is vice president; Steve Shaak is treasurer; and Julie Bridges serves as secretary.
The 2022 St. Michaels High School NHS inductees are as follows: Rabia Aqil, Bailey Blades, Makenna Culver, Matthew Fisher, Mackenzie Fox, Nick Grassini, Sean Gunshenan, Hannah Hock, Abbie Kemp, Tucker Kerr, JT Lizewski, Yarivel Mazariegos-Bartolon, Kyle Miller, Kelvin Montoya-Guzman, Ethan Morrison, Riley Papineau, Maxine Poe-Jensen, Ethan Rash, Nathan Sadler, Janya Seth, Randy Soto-Mendez, Caroline Trice, Jessi Watts, Lukas Wittman and Alyssa Wojcik.
“I am extremely proud of these students for their work both in and out of the classroom, and for the example they set for their peers as student leaders,” said Principal Theresa Vener. “I am so glad that we were able to celebrate their induction in person, something we once took for granted. Congratulations to the students and their families.”
