ST. MICHAELS — The Tidewater Chapter of the National Honor Society held a ceremony in May to induct new members from St. Michaels High School.
NHS is a national organization established in 1921, which serves to recognize students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, service, leadership and character. Eligibility is open to juniors and seniors with a 3.2 GPA and 75 service learning hours completed. Those students receive an application to submit, which goes before a Staff Review Committee comprised of teachers, club advisors and coaches to review and select students. Selection is based on the four NHS principles: Character, leadership, service and scholarship. The induction included a reading of the poem “If” by Rudyard Kipling by chapter members Nickk Grassini, Anna Mauwong, Kyle Miller and Jessi Watts.
JR Burkhardt, guidance counselor, serves as St. Michaels High School’s National Honor Society faculty advisor. The 2022-2023 chapter officers were Mackenzie Fox, president; JT Lisewski, vice president; Ethan Morrison, secretary; and Sean Gunshenan, treasurer.
The 2023 St. Michaels High School NHS inductees are as follows: Grace Adkins, Jacob Bealefeld, Cole Bieber, Will Bridges, Brianna Crow, Rebecca Dean, Blake Foy, Mathew Goeller, Nathan Henckel, Henry Mullikin and Madi White.
“I am extremely proud of these students for their work both in and out of the classroom, and for the example they set for their peers as student leaders,” said Principal Theresa Vener. “I know they will continue to set the bar high for their school community and beyond. Congratulations to the students and their families.”
