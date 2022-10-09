ST. MICHAELS — Famous Chicago actor Timothy Mooney is coming to the St. Michaels Library to present “Breakneck Romeo and Juliet” at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
In his latest piece, “Breakneck Romeo & Juliet,” he portrays both Romeo and Juliet, in their first ever encounter. It is the scene where they trade couplets as they magically weave their dialogue into a sonnet.
Tim Mooney will also be playing everybody else in the full show. Mooney is the author/adaptor of such classics as “Breakneck Hamlet,” “Breakneck Julius Caesar,” “Lot O’Shakespeare” and “Ten Epic Plays at Breakneck Pace.”
Mooney’s acting textbook “Acting at the Speed of Life” breathes life into stylistic performance at high schools and colleges. His other book, “Big Book of Molière Monologues,” has given actors everywhere a new resource for comic and classical auditions.
For over 20 years, Mooney’s very first one-man play, “Molière than Thou,” was drawn from his 17 new adaptations of the plays of Molière (featuring Mooney’s impish sense of rhyme). It has been presented over 500 times, giving some hundred thousand students their first introduction to Molière.
These iambic pentameter variations (most published by Playscripts and Stage Rights) have been produced well over 150 times around the world, winning competitions at high school, regional and national festivals. Mooney continues to present his (now) 10 one-man shows across North America under the umbrella of the “Timothy Mooney Repertory Theatre.” To learn more about Timothy Mooney’s work visit his website at www.timmooneyrep.com.
All TCFL programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call 410 745-5877.
