David Fries, vice president of scientific education of AFCEA Central Maryland, presents a $4,000 check to fund two 3D printers for St. Michaels Middle High School’s Biomedical Engineering Program. From left: David Fries, AFCEA; Macy Motovidlak, JT Lizewski, Principal Theresa Vener, Mackenzie Fox, and science teacher Lauren Greer.
ST. MICHAELS — St. Michaels Middle High School has received a $4,000 grant from AFCEA Central Maryland Chapter to purchase two 3D printers for the school’s Biomedical Science Program. Lauren Greer, science teacher and Talbot County Teacher of the Year, along with students from the school’s chapter of the Biomedical Engineering Society, submitted a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Kickstarter grant proposal to the organization.
“During our meetings last year with different graduate and medical students, my students in the Biomedical Engineering Society identified the importance of coding, software and 3D printer capabilities,” Greer said. “Our goal was to apply for a few grants to see if we could start to gain that experience. J.T. Lizewski, president of BMES, was the primary writer of the grant.”
David Fries, vice president of scientific education, presented the check at the school last month. The AFCEA Central Maryland supports the education of future leaders in STEM through direct scholarships, endowments, and grants. AFCEA also offers volunteer resources to speak at career days, judge STEM science fairs, and work with STEM clubs. In addition, the chapter holds an annual awards night in celebration of the achievements of their scientific education outreach programs.
“After reviewing your school’s proposal, we have chosen to provide $4,000 as Kickstarter funding for your STEM programs. STEM Kickstarter submissions were received from 24 schools this year representing K-12 STEM initiatives in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Queen Anne’s, Talbot and northern Prince George’s Counties,” T.J. Greenier, AFCEA STEM Kickstarter lead, said in the award letter. “The number of applicants made the selection process extremely challenging. The Chapter is excited to be able to provide your school with this grant.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.