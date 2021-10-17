ST. MICHAELS — The St Michaels Museum invites the public to view the new addition to the museum as well as the new arrangement of the museum exhibits.
Explore the history of the museum’s three 19th century buildings: the circa 1860 Teetotum, used as a commercial duplex; the 1865 Sewell House, home of waterman Jeremiah Sewell, wife Harriet and their large family; and the 1851 Chaney brother’s House, a rare opportunity to see a home built and owned by free African Americans before the Civil War.
Museum exhibits cover such topics as the 1813 Battle of St. Michaels, the life of Frederick Douglass, when he lived here as a teenage slave from 1833 to 1836 and his dramatic return in 1877, as well as the commercial life of the town over the years, and the local art and crafts of St. Michaels.
This year there are new extended hours. The museum will be open 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday in November through Dec. 4. During Christmas in St Michaels Weekend, Dec. 11 and 12,, the museum will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday with no entrance fee.
The popular docent-led walking tours of St Michaels will begin at the museum at 10 a.m.; the charge for adults is $15, $5 for youth (6-17). Private tours can be arranged for $20 by calling Kate Fones at 410-745-4323 or Scott Hercik at 703-713-2100.
“Historic St. Michaels: Its People, Places and Happenings” takes place on the first and third Saturday of each month. This is a 90-minute walking tour that highlights St. Michaels from the late 18th century and the 19th century to present day. The town’s buildings, people and events are covered.
“Frederic Douglass, as a Slave, in St. Michaels 1833-36” takes place on the second, fourth and fifth Saturday of each month. This is a 90-minute walking tour that covers the St. Michaels that Frederick Douglass knew as an enslaved teenager. It tells of his family roots in Talbot County, how he became a famous abolitionist as well as his civil rights activities and his dramatic return to the town in 1877.
The museum is located at 201 E. Chestnut St, on historic St. Mary’s Square, in St Michaels where there is usually plenty of street parking. Visit the website at www.stmichaelsmuseum.org for more information or call 410-745-9561.
