ST. MICHAELS — New in 2021, the St. Michaels Museum introduces its Historical Harbor Cruise, offering an intimate waterside view of the community’s storied maritime history.
This new program will launch over Memorial Day weekend and feature daily hour-long journeys along St. Michaels’ scenic waterfront, while telling the rich story of its shipbuilding and oystering, crabbing, and fishing legacy, as well as reliving the famous Battle of St. Michaels during the War of 1812.
The cruise also offers a picture-perfect view of the many beautiful homes and cottages that adorn the area’s shoreline. The cruise is priced at $30 per person, with discounted children’s pricing, $15 for children under 12 and free for kids 2 and under. Hours of service extend from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily and from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on holiday weekends.
Cruises launch from the Harbor Shuttle Pier, at the foot of Mulberry St. in St. Michaels. Advanced reservations are required by calling 410-819-9606 to indicate the date, time and number of members in your group.
In addition to the Harbor Cruise the museum’s popular docent led tours are also available. “Frederick Douglass in St. Michaels, 1833-36 and 1877” will take place on the first and third Saturday of each month from June to October 2021. This 90-minute, half-mile walking tour gives a view of the early life of St. Michaels’ most famous 19th century resident and most important African American abolitionist.
The “Historic St. Michaels: its People, Places and Happenings” tour takes place on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month from June to October 2021. This 90-minute, half-mile walking tour highlights St. Michaels from the 18th to 20th centuries. Hear details about the town’s historic buildings, interesting characters and events.
