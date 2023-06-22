Children's Parade

Antique fire truck ‘Maggie” will lead the St. Michaels Museum Children’s Parade for the 4th of July.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

ST. MICHAELS — On Tuesday, July 4, St Michaels Museum will once again sponsor its traditional Independence Day Celebration at the Museum on the corner of East Chestnut Street and St. Mary’s Square. Events will start at 10 a.m. with a Children’s Parade. Children and parents should arrive at 9:30 a.m. We encourage festively dressed participants with decorated bicycles, tricycles, wagons, and pets. Uncle Sam will lead the parade followed by the St. Michaels Volunteer Fire Department’s antique fire engine, Maggie. The emphasis is having a good time and showing off for your parents, grandparents, neighbors and friends.

  

