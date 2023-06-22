ST. MICHAELS — On Tuesday, July 4, St Michaels Museum will once again sponsor its traditional Independence Day Celebration at the Museum on the corner of East Chestnut Street and St. Mary’s Square. Events will start at 10 a.m. with a Children’s Parade. Children and parents should arrive at 9:30 a.m. We encourage festively dressed participants with decorated bicycles, tricycles, wagons, and pets. Uncle Sam will lead the parade followed by the St. Michaels Volunteer Fire Department’s antique fire engine, Maggie. The emphasis is having a good time and showing off for your parents, grandparents, neighbors and friends.
The parade starts at St. Michaels Museum, 201 E. Chestnut St. The route is East Chestnut west to Talbot Street, Talbot north to Willow (just past Christ Church), Willow to Church, Church to Mulberry, Mulberry to St Mary’s Square and back to St. Michaels Museum. There will be no floats or vehicles other than the antique fire truck “Maggie” leading the parade. It is a special event only for children. The Phillips Wharf Fish Mobile will be available to entertain and educate children. Food and refreshments will be available from the St. Michaels Volunteer Fire Department.
At 11 a.m. the traditional program will begin with Boy Scout Troop 741 raising the flag and leading a Pledge of Allegiance in front of the museum. A formal program will follow on the Teetotum front porch with a benediction, patriotic songs and featured speaker Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum curator Pete Lesher. The Royal Oaks Musicians will provide music. Following the program, magician John Dodge will perform for everyone. St Michaels Museum will be open with free admission.
