Rotary Scholarships

Amanda David (far left) and Kathleen Coale (far right) of the Rotary Club of St. Michaels are joined by scholarship recipients (left to right) Makayla Sisco, Macy Motovidlak, Joshua Sherwood, Victoria Batley, Ava Reid and Matthew Fisher.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — The Rotary Club of St. Michaels, which has been serving the Bay Hundred community since 1939, awarded $20,000 in scholarships to six graduates of the St. Michaels High School Class of 2022.

