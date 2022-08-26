EASTON — The Rotary Club of St. Michaels, which has been serving the Bay Hundred community since 1939, awarded $20,000 in scholarships to six graduates of the St. Michaels High School Class of 2022.
EDUCATION
EASTON — The Rotary Club of St. Michaels, which has been serving the Bay Hundred community since 1939, awarded $20,000 in scholarships to six graduates of the St. Michaels High School Class of 2022.
“These scholarships are the direct result of the success of our club’s longstanding vintage Ford Mustang raffle, which originated in the early 1980s,” said Amanda David, president of the Rotary Club of St. Michaels. “Our club members, who share a passion for community service and friendship, are so pleased to be able to support these talented graduates in their future studies.”
This year’s Rotary Club of St. Michaels scholarship recipients and the institutions that they will be attending in the fall are:
• Victoria Batley – University of Maryland, studying biology for medical school.
• Matthew Fisher – Chesapeake College, prior to transferring to the University of Maryland, studying civil engineering.
• Macy Motovidlak – Goucher College, on track to graduate in two years as premed.
• Ava Reid – University of Maryland, studying child psychology.
• Joshua Sherwood – Chesapeake College, studying electrical engineering.
• Makayla Sisco – Chesapeake College, studying to be a radiology technician.
“Our club, through its Foundation, has provided almost $350,000 in scholarships to more than 100 graduates of St. Michaels High School over the past 25 years,” said Larry Rovin, president of the St. Michaels Rotary Foundation. “Our grass-roots efforts on behalf of our future leaders have been met with amazing community support over the years.”
For more information about the Rotary Club of St. Michaels, and to purchase tickets online for the current vintage Ford Mustang raffle, please visit the club’s website at www.rotarystm.org.
