ST. MICHAELS — Scores of people turned out for a street fair hosted by St. Michaels Community Center Saturday, June 12.
Kids played activities ranging from basketball to corn hole. Adults sat in the shade and talked while munching on BBQ chicken, hot dogs, hamburgers, potato salad, cole slaw and several types of cookies.
An important part of the event was to education the community about COVID shots. Police Chief Anthony Smith, whose serves on a state-government committee to dispel myths about the shots in minority communities, said Saturday’s event will hopefully persuade some in the community to get the shots.
His office is diligently working on getting the word out the injects are safe. “Hopefully, we are ending some of the myths surrounding the shots,” he said. In addition to educating the community on the injects, his office is also giving injects to people in the safety of their homes.
Smith said he found more smaller venues are more successful in changing people’s mind.
Officials from the Talbot County Health Department were on hand to give COVID shots.
