St. Michaels Middle High School senior Caroline Bentz, right, has been selected by United Sound to represent SMMHS and the state of Maryland at the 2022 Rose Parade. Caroline is a “mentor musician” and will be matched with a “new musician” from another state. With her is band director Christopher Flaherty.
ST. MICHAELS — St. Michaels Middle High School is proud to announce senior Caroline Bentz has been selected by United Sound to represent SMMHS and the state of Maryland at the 2022 Rose Parade.
United Sound is a nationwide organization that’s mission is to promote instrumental music education for students of all abilities. “Mentor musicians” are matched with “new musicians” who are students with special needs. A mentor musician, Caroline was selected for one of only 24 spots nationwide. She will be assigned a “new musician” from another state.
Currently the drum major in the St. Michaels Saints Band, Caroline also serves as the United Sound chapter president and meets virtually with other presidents from around the country each month.
"I am honored to be selected and I'm excited for the opportunity,” Caroline said. “United Sound has always inspired me to be a better person and a better musician."
The United Sound participants will be marching with the 300 piece “Bands of America” Honor Band comprised of students from all 50 states. Along with performing in the Rose Parade, students will also perform at Disneyland, marching down main street, and at BandFest, held at Pasadena City College.
Caroline has participated in the SMMHS chapter of United Sound since its inception in 2019-2020. The United Sound partnership is slowly spreading across the Eastern Shore, creating lasting friendships and memories for countless music students.
"We are honored to be offered this opportunity to represent St. Michaels and United Sound in this worldwide broadcast,” said SMMHS Principal Theresa Vener. “We were the first chapter in the state of Maryland and we're excited that other schools are offering this opportunity to our students.”
Band director Christopher Flaherty said, “I am so proud and humbled to have a student represented in the 133rd Rose Parade in Pasadena. United Sound is a unique and wonderful program that brings together students of all ability levels to create music and friendships that last a lifetime. Congratulations to Caroline Bentz on her magnificent accomplishment."
