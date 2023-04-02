St. Michaels students inducted into National Technical Honor Society

ST. MICHAELS — St. Michaels Middle High School held an induction for new members of the National Technical Honor Society. NTHS recognizes student achievement in the Career and Technical Education Pathways offered at Talbot County Public Schools, such as Culinary Arts, Biomedical Technology, Interactive Media Production, Carpentry, and Teacher Academy of Maryland. During the ceremony, inductees recited a pledge to uphold the standards of conduct and achievement of NTHS, and to continue to strive for excellence. Students must have maintained a 3.0 grade point average in their pathway and be enrolled in the third course of a CTE completer program to be eligible to apply.
“TCPS is extremely proud of the accomplishments of our National Technical Honor Society students and new inductees,” said Robin Werner, CTE curriculum supervisor. “NTHS membership acknowledges students who have demonstrated leadership, innovation and academic performance in their chosen CTE pathway. I believe that their experiences in both a CTE pathway and NTHS will provide them a strong foundation for a post-secondary education or career.”
The 2023 inductees are as follows:
Interactive Media Production: Rabia Aqil, Lilly Basel, Isaiah Jenkins, Trysten Lee and Riley Papineau.
Biomedical Science: Nathan Henckel and Karina Mazur.
