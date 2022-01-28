CENTREVILLE — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church has planned several events during Black History Month in February highlighting African-American history in Queen Anne’s County and the parish’s role in that history. These events will take place on the three Sundays in February and will include a lecture, a tour of a significant African-American site in Centreville, a concert and a service focusing on the history of St. Paul’s and its connection to slavery.
“Parishioners of St. Paul’s, Centreville, are proud that our church can trace our beginning all the way back to 1692. But that long history also demands that we confront our role in the sin of slavery; how a Christian community responded to institutional and personal evil. In 2018, the Episcopal Church took on “Becoming Beloved Community” a vision for racial reconciliation that begins with confronting the church’s complicity and economic benefits of the slave trade,” said the Rev. Mary P. Friel, rector of St. Paul’s.
“Our intention in offering this program to the larger community is to begin a conversation about the past and to forge relationships that will come together to address the heritage of slavery and segregation. Theologically, our project is based in our Baptismal covenant and our promise to strive for justice and peace and to respect the dignity of every human being.”
On Feb. 6, local historian and St. Paul’s parishioner Chris Pupke will present a lecture on United States Colored Troops from Queen Anne’s County during the Civil War. The lecture will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Kennard African American Heritage Center at 410 Little Kidwell Avenue. African-American troops began being recruited in Queen Anne’s County in 1863 in Queenstown and on Kent Island and served in several regiments during the Civil War. There will also be a tour of the Kennard Center, which was the first high school for African-Americans in Queen Anne’s County.
“The U.S. Colored Troops played an enormous role in winning the war, preserving the Union, and ending slavery,” Pupke said. “Lincoln believed the war would not have been won without the service of the U.S. Colored Troops. More than 430 individuals from Queen Anne’s County served in the U.S. Colored Troops. Their story is remarkable.”
Pupke is the former president of the Queen Anne’s County Historical Society. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Political Science from Drew University. He has conducted extensive research into the history of African-American troops in Queen Anne’s County, and recently helped with the publication of a history of St. Paul’s Parish.
On Feb. 13, a service will be held at the church at 10 a.m. which will look at the parish’s history and that of Centreville and its connection to slavery. The parish’s sexton for many years was James Taylor (1843-1916), who had been enslaved by Richard Feddeman, a member of St. Paul’s. In those days, a number of prominent parishioners owned slaves. According to county records, Feddeman manumitted Taylor when he enlisted in the army in 1864. Taylor was a member of Company K of the 39th Regiment of the U.S. Colored Troops. He was married by the rector of St. Paul’s in 1867. The church is planning a memorial plaque in remembrance of Taylor.
On Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. in the church, four world-renowned soloists, including Thomas Beard, will perform highlights from George Gershwin’s opera “Porgy and Bess.” The opera, which at Gershwin’s direction and contract, may only be performed by African-American soloists, is about a crippled beggar living in a Charleston, South Carolina slum, and his efforts to help Bess, a woman with a disreputable history. Unlike most performances of these highlights, this version will also include narration, which puts each selection in context.
“The program provides educational moments throughout the program to help the audience connect with each aria or duet on a more intimate level, allowing a deeper connection to an American opera that gets its foundation from a true story,” Beard said in the narration, which he wrote. Beard has performed with numerous opera companies around the world and with the Queen Anne’s Chorale and the Easton Choral Arts Society. He was invited by First Lady Laura Bush to sing at the White House and also sang at the funeral of civil rights icon Rosa Parks. RSVP is requested in order to comply with COVID directives.
St. Paul’s Church is located at 301 S. Liberty Street in Centreville. Information on the Black History Month observances there is available by calling the church office at 410-758-1553.
