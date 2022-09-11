CENTREVILLE — St. Paul’s Parish in Centreville is delighted to invite the public to a book signing and reception at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, in Donaldson Hall.
The featured author is parishioner Jack Shaum, a retired award-winning print and broadcast journalist.
Shaum will discuss his latest book, “122 Years on the Old Bay Line.” Bay Line was the name by which the Baltimore Steam Packet Company was best known. For much of its history it carried passengers and freight on the Chesapeake Bay between Baltimore and Norfolk. The ships provided comfortable and gracious overnight travel at a time when “getting there” was often the best part of a trip. The steamers also served our country in times of war from the Civil War through World War II. When it ceased operations in 1962, it was the oldest steamship company in the country.
Shaum rode the Old Bay Line steamers as a youngster, and he called on those experiences as he told of the long history of the company. Many people who grew up in this area in the also have memories of a trip on the Old Bay Line. Shaum’s book provides a detailed look at the back story of those memories. For those who never traveled on – or, indeed, have never heard of – the Old Bay Line, the book offers a fascinating look at the way travel – and life — used to be.
