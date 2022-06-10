CENTREVILLE — Juneteenth, the nation’s newest federal holiday, will be observed in a special way at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Centreville. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, and was made a federal holiday just last year. St. Paul’s will hold a special service at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, at which James Taylor, a former slave who served as the parish’s sexton for several decades, will be honored.
Taylor was a slave owned by a member of St. Paul’s congregation who joined the Union Army during the Civil War and served in Company K of the 39th Regiment of U.S. Colored Troops. He returned to St. Paul’s after the war to continue his work as sexton. Taylor and Mary Elizabeth Clayton were married at St. Paul’s by the Rev. A.S. Smith.
At the June 19 service, a plaque honoring Taylor will be dedicated in the church and music of the service will feature acclaimed African-American baritone Thomas Beard. Afterward, weather permitting, those attending the service will walk across the street to Chesterfield Cemetery to lay a wreath on Taylor’s grave. A reception will follow in Donaldson Hall, in the parish house. The public is invited to the service and the reception.
Although Juneteenth is officially a federal holiday now, it has been celebrated since news of the Emancipation Proclamation, which was signed in 1863, finally reached former slaves living in Texas on June 19, 1865. They had a grand celebration that included song and dance, prayer and feasting. The first organized Juneteenth celebration took place in Texas in 1866 and over time spread to other states. But it wasn’t until 1980 that Juneteenth became an official holiday in Texas, and several other states followed soon followed suit. In 2021, Juneteenth was declared an official federal holiday, the first new federal holiday since the creation of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in 1983.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 301 S. Liberty Street. For additional information, contact the church office at 410-758-1553.
