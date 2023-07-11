GREENSBORO — St. Paul’s and Union United Methodist Church Charge welcomes Bonnie L. Shively as the new pastor.
Shively arrived and gave her first sermon Sunday, July 2, at both churches.
Coming to Burrsville and Greensboro from the Sudlersville Charge, Shively brings 30 years of pastoral duties to the local pulpit.
Union UMC service is at 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning in Burrsville.
St. Paul’s UMC service is at 11 a.m. Sunday morning in Greensboro.
With her arrival, the churches will be continuing their missions, including God’s Helping Hands, the Prayer Chain, the Prayer Shawl Ministry, Soup’s on Us and other community activities.
God’s Helping Hands is open Thursday mornings in Wheatley Hall behind St. Paul’s at 300 W. Sunset Avenue in Greensboro.
For information regarding church activities, visit the website saintpaulsum.org.
Email stpaulsumcgreensboro@gmail.com.
Office hours are 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Call 410-482-8170.
The community is invited to attend a service at either location and help welcome Pastor Bonnie Shively to the Charge. Shively can be reached at revshinv@aol.com.
