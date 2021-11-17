DENTON — The Caroline County 4-H Park opened its doors to more than 75 young minds to work on STEM projects Saturday, Nov. 6. Science, technology engineering and math can take many forms, like soil conservation and building and flying rocket ships. There was even a bicycle that’s pedal power whipped up smoothies. There were levers, gravity, erosion, energy and a pair of humming sewing machines.
A lively mix of students came from Greensboro Elementary after school program and Colonel Richardson High School. A happy buzz of engaged minds marked the event. There was about a seven to one ratio of teachers to students at this University of Maryland Extension event.
Promotional materials touted the event as “Mid-Shore STEM Festival, hands-on STEM activities, demonstrations, resource tables and career connections.”
It happened, free of charge, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. Everyone was masked up as they went through the hands-on activities. There was even a Spanish to English translator to help everyone feel included.
Recycled items, like toilet paper tubes and pipe cleaners, filled a table and soon became robots in these able little hands. There were exhortations from teachers like, “Perfect, you got it!”
Tom Hudson, 4-H Youth Development Educator with University of Maryland Extension in Talbot County, described one of the stations, “This is two activities about geology. One of them is about environmental health. We need healthy soil to be able to have a healthy environment. The youth are simulating what happens through the effects of weathering. Rocks break down to form sediments.”
Hudson added, “Every year Maryland has what is called a STEM test to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The theme this year is health and wellness. We have rockets because they are fun, but most of the activities have a health or wellness slant to them. Soil health, healthy snacks, and animal safety ... things like that.”
Alex Turrek, student body president at Chesapeake College, said, “I am all about STEM. I am studying to do design technology, and it is a great way to teach kids some of the stuff that I know — like computer science, programming robots and visual programming with little blocks.”
Turrek came to help out wherever needed and wore an official looking Chesapeake College jacket.
“I think it is really good for the kids getting out of the house on a Saturday and accomplishing all of these activities. It’s helping them and making them learn and making them not bored. Science or creative? I do a lot of creative stuff. I love drawing and stuff. Lego is another way of drawing creative stuff in your head,” said Makela Jackson, 16, of North Caroline High School.
Whether they were making healthy smoothies with a bike’s power or making robots out of recycled materials, STEM studies had a banner day and around 75 students benefitted from the volunteer expertise.
