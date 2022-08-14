Dashiell medals at MSO '22

Wally Dashiell of Stevensville throws the javelin during the Maryland Senior Olympics Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Prince George’s County Sport Complex in Landover. Dashiell won the gold medal in the 95- to 99-year-old group, qualifying for the next National Senior Games to be held in Pittsburgh in June 2023. She said, “If I’m able to go, I’ll be competing in the 100-year-old division.” Dashiell will turn 100 in 2023.

 PHOTO BY By DOUG BISHOP

LANDOVER — Stevensville’s own Senior Olympian Wally Dashiell competed Saturday, Aug. 6, in the 95- to 99-year-old division of the Maryland Senior Olympics at the Prince George’s County Sports & Learning Complex in Landover, qualifying for the National Senior Games to be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, next June. She did so by winning the gold medal in the javelin throw in her age group.

