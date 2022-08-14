Wally Dashiell of Stevensville throws the javelin during the Maryland Senior Olympics Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Prince George’s County Sport Complex in Landover. Dashiell won the gold medal in the 95- to 99-year-old group, qualifying for the next National Senior Games to be held in Pittsburgh in June 2023. She said, “If I’m able to go, I’ll be competing in the 100-year-old division.” Dashiell will turn 100 in 2023.
LANDOVER — Stevensville’s own Senior Olympian Wally Dashiell competed Saturday, Aug. 6, in the 95- to 99-year-old division of the Maryland Senior Olympics at the Prince George’s County Sports & Learning Complex in Landover, qualifying for the National Senior Games to be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, next June. She did so by winning the gold medal in the javelin throw in her age group.
Dashiell has been competing in the Sr. Olympics since she was in her 60s, first starting out as a competitive swimmer, then transitioning to track and field events, saying, “I felt bored just swimming. There were more events in track and field!”
Today, she holds nearly 20 senior state track and field records. Some go back as far as the 1980s, when she was in her 70s. Recently reminded of the records she recorded when in her 70s, she quipped, “Was I ever 70 years old?”
Dashiell was scheduled to compete in the shot put and discus events Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7, also in Landover, however, she fell coming out of her home in Stevensville and had to be taken to the emergency center. Fortunately, she was cleared to come home later Sunday afternoon, but missed the competition. She suffered only bumps and bruises to her left shoulder, but was still a little sore at the beginning of the week.
“I was doing so well,” she said. “I threw the javelin on Saturday and I didn’t fall there, which was one of my goals, not to fall. I’m sorry I couldn’t make it back to compete on Sunday. I really enjoyed seeing all my friends at the competition on Saturday. They’re always so encouraging to me.” Indeed, when she threw the javelin, the other younger athletes applauded Dashiell’s throw.
She’s now hoping to make up for the shot put and discus competitions missed by going to the Delaware Senior Games for track and field, which will be held in September. Sr. Olympians are permitted to compete in neighboring state competitions to qualify for upcoming national games.
The National Senior Games are normally held every other year at a different location around the nation. The COVID pandemic delayed the last NSG which was originally to be held in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, in the summer of 2021. However, it was delayed a year, and rescheduled to this past May. To get back on schedule, the next NSG will be held in Pittsburgh in 2023. Dashiell did compete in Ft. Lauderdale, bringing home one gold medal, in the javelin, and two silver medals, one in shot put and one in discus.
She said, “If I’m able, and, if I’m still around, I’d really like to compete in Pittsburgh next year. I think it would be special to be able to compete at 100-years-old!”
Dashiell has been the unofficial ambassador for Senior Olympics on the Eastern Shore for many years. If she discovers that you’re over 50 (the minimum age to participate), she’ll ask you to “join in the fun.”
She says, “Age is just a number. Don’t let that number and aches and pains stop you. I have aches and pains too. But I still deal with it and go have as much fun as I can!”
