Storyteller Jim Duffy to share tales of ‘Delmarva’s Great Dames’

ST. MICHAELS — Author and storyteller Jim Duffy of Secrets of the Eastern Shore will share tales of “Delmarva’s Great Dames” in a Lunch and Learn talk and discussion on Monday, March 6, at the Talbot County Free Library branch in St. Michaels. The event begins at noon.
A Cambridge resident, Duffy is an award-winning writer and the author of five books, including two collections of “Eastern Shore Road Trips” and the brand new “Shore Bets: The Delmarva Fun Guide,” slated for publication on March 1. He founded the homegrown business Secrets of the Eastern Shore with his wife, the photographer Jill Jasuta, to celebrate the heritage and beauty of the Delmarva Peninsula and inspire people to get out and explore the glories of the Eastern Shore and Southern Delaware.
Duffy has given storytelling presentations along these lines on various topics in dozens of towns up and down the peninsula in recent years. His “Great Dames” talk will focus on fascinating women of Delmarva, some of them quite famous and others little known. His speaking style is casual and humorous. Audience participation and discussion will be very much encouraged.
Duffy will have copies of his books on hand for sale during a book-signing after the talk. Audience members are also welcome to bring previously purchased copies of Secrets of the Eastern Shore books to the event for an autograph.
The St. Michaels branch of the library is located at 106 Fremont Street. The event is free.
