Storyteller Jim Duffy to share tales of ‘Delmarva’s Great Dames’

Storyteller Jim Duffy will be the featured speaker in a Lunch and Learn talk at the St. Michaels Library on March 6. The talk will focus on memorable women of the region.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

ST. MICHAELS — Author and storyteller Jim Duffy of Secrets of the Eastern Shore will share tales of “Delmarva’s Great Dames” in a Lunch and Learn talk and discussion on Monday, March 6, at the Talbot County Free Library branch in St. Michaels. The event begins at noon.

