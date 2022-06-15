RIDGELY — Perfect weather blessed the annual Strawberry Festival on May 29. The kids had bouncy houses, adults could have a seat and listen to some live music, and everybody came out for a bowl of strawberry shortcake. This was an event to be measured in thousands of people. The parking lots were loaded.
“I know we made well over 1,500 strawberry shortcakes, going through 420 quarts of strawberries and 15 five-gallon buckets of ice cream,” said Tina Hignutt of the Ridgely Lions Club.
“The crowd was in excess of 6,000 people and we served up more than 1,500 strawberry shortcakes along with 500+ pork parfaits and pulled pork sandwiches. All of the food vendors are non-profit organizations, and every one of them sold out as well,” Hignutt said.
The parade route was long and crowded with politicians, firefighters and kids scrambling for free hard candy bouncing off the concrete. There were historic cars, jacked up muscle cars, miniature horses and fire engines. Friendly police officers from Ridgely’s finest were directing the occasional lost car. Everybody was waving and smiling. Del. Johnny Mautz got into the spirit with a white monster truck. He trotted ahead chucking candy and roaming from one side of Fourth Street to the other. There was even the Lockerman Middle School Band in black putting some tunes out.
The greatest spectacle of all was the Eastern Shore of Maryland Jousting King and Queen followed by a phalanx of horses. The King was Paul McMullen and the Queen was Joanne Wooters. He waved a scepter.
The Lions were like a machine, moving the ice creamy delectables out to the public and keeping that line moving. Peter Schirmer and his fellow Knights of Columbus of Ridgely were also busy making funnel cakes. They poured in ropey threads of batter into the super hot frying oil and just at the right moment pulled out the golden brown yummy lattice and covered it with powdered sugar.
The Choptank Ruritan Club rolled out its grilling coals hours before the festival. Their system grilled the burger first and then put the cheese on off the grill. They were raising money for high school scholarships and hospice, said Kurt Fulchs
Proceeds from the festival were earmarked for a variety of charitable causes.
“All funds raised go back to the community via support of local youth groups, food pantries, eye/vision care, the Wilmer Eye Clinic/Low Vision Research Foundation — LVRF (located at Johns Hopkins Hospital in downtown Baltimore), the Ronald McDonald House, the Lions International Leader Dog Program, and donations to local, state and national level charitable organizations,” said Hignutt.
For $10 the kids could enter an inflatable play zone and give their parents some relief. There were big inflatable bats that the little ones could knock each other off of a fighting platform with. There were ladders to climb and slides to come down. Amazingly, in all this cacophony, there were no tears.
Around 100 people got out folded chairs and listened to The Glooms, who “like to play music older than us.” They knocked out a spirited version of “House of the Rising Sun,” made famous by The Animals. The high school quartet got pleasant applause after each tune.
There was a jam packed playground with soft rubber flooring. Kids were lined up to get on a bright yellow carousel that went round and round. Their faces looked dazed and nauseated after a few dozen spins. Their mothers and grandmothers could only shake their heads.
Politicians had a whole line of mostly empty booths. People were having too much fun for politics.
