DENTON — An enthusiastic crowd of student artists, art teachers and proud family came together for the student art exhibit at Caroline County Council of the Arts at the Foundry on March 10. The arts district was buzzing with this multiple high school show.
“We are presenting the CCPS high school art show. So all the best students in those classes are displayed today,” said Megan Krizovenski, program coordinator at the Foundry. “The schools did the bulk of the work. They gave us the best students’ work, and we put it up on the walls. It took a lot of work, but we are happy to work with them. We will be here for two weeks from today. There are 50 to 60 works displayed. There is still lives, there are portraits, there are water colors and landscapes and pen and ink work.”
She went to say that the student drop out rate is five times more likely if schools do not have arts programming.
“I do feel the school system supports the arts very well. I think we have gotten better at supporting the arts over the years. I see these teachers pulling amazing things out of every student. I am in awe, because I didn’t have that experience as a student. All of our kids are required to do a fine art class. So all kids are required to take art in elementary, middle and high school. We have a quite a few kids that take elective art classes so they are going beyond the foundations. That is a testament to our staff,” said Derek Simmons, superintendent of Caroline County Public Schools.
He also spoke to art’s therapeutic benefits. He said he witnessed a lot of mental health challenges in his students during the COVID-19 epidemic.
“Our kids having a way to express themselves emotionally and process through these things is incredible, and art is giving our kids a tremendous outlet to do that. Our teachers really allow that in a judgment free way and a judgment free zone. Art is not just drawing and painting. There is a reason behind it, and that is the really cool part,” Simmons said.
Senior Eva Barrett said, “I am in AP Art so I have to make a portfolio of different works. I think it is important for everyone to be creative and I feel more myself when I am expressing myself.”
She made an oil pastel portrait of her younger sister with a big white bow in her hair.
Nicholas Tindall, executive director of the Caroline County Council of the Arts, was meeting and greeting people as they came in to see the art. He seemed pleased with the work and the turnout.
“This is our second annual Caroline County Public Schools student arts exhibition. It is great to see such a great turnout this evening and see everyone so excited about art. We have some opportunities to let the students know about. We have our artist in residence that caters to high school students. That is is a one-month residency in the summer when they are out of school. They will receive a cash stipend and a scholarship — $1,000 cash and $1,000 scholarship. And we have a more grand scholarship worth $3,000 for any junior or senior that has plans to have art in the their curriculum for the next step of their journey. We have money for the students if they are interested in pursuing art as a career. We receive most of our support from the Maryland State Arts Council,” Tindall said.
Artist and art teacher Kurt Plinke showed up to support his students. He has dedicated his life to teaching art and has taught high school art for over 20 years. He teaches at North Caroline High School.
“It is amazing. When they come in as freshmen, they have some skills but they don’t know what to do with them. By the time they become seniors, they are well on their way to really being successful. It is really fun to watch. I think the variety is impressive. When you see how different students have different styles and different emphases of what it is they want to show other people, it really is evident in the show,” Plinke said.
Another educator Tara Downes, assistant superintendent of Caroline County Public Schools, was eager to extoll the work of all the students from both Colonel Richardson and North Caroline. The sometime rival schools worked together to bring their pieces into harmony on the walls of the Foundry.
“We ensure that our teachers have time to devote and plan their crafts so their students can use that for college and beyond, so they can be successful and tap into their own gifts to be successful adults in the community. Having it at the Foundry is a great way to celebrate north and south ends of the county, bringing both ends together so we can celebrate everybody that is involved in Caroline County,” Downes said.
Jasper Brady said, “Bulimia is an eating disorder where sometimes you will through episodes of binge eating. Afterward you may want to purge or get it out of you. Essentially they are throwing up their beauty because they don’t see how beautiful they are. That is what I see.”
Jasper’s piece was of a python and a skull, which symbolized bulimia. Pythons are said to regurgitate their food.
Colonel Richardson High art teachers Victoria Donovan and Melanie Bolles both have master’s degrees in art education. They see students express themselves and grow through art.
“They (students) can make art. They have to learn the skills and give it their all. They find something that they have some control over. When they come into the art room, they have control over, ‘What can I draw? How can I make this my own?’ We encourage that individuality that they don’t get in other places,” said Donovan.
“They can do it, embracing their own ideas. Making an effort, trying, making mistakes. I hope the kids are as proud of their work as I am. It is very encouraging. It shows them that they can do something that they didn’t think they could do. And that applies to all areas of life. Maybe I can graduate from high school. Maybe I can go to college and turn my life around,” Bolles said.
