SALISBURY — Some 67 Salisbury University students recently participated in the inaugural advertising challenge hosted by SU’s Mid-Atlantic Sales and Marketing Institute in the Franklin P. Perdue School of Business.
Competitors participated in their choice of three challenges, focusing on print advertising, video advertising and pitching (a continuation of the institute’s semi-annual U-Pitch competition).
Students were tasked with creating content promoting brand sponsor Chesterfield Heirlooms, of Pittsville, targeting potential clients familiar with business’ farm stand, those who frequent farmers markets in the area (including the Camden Avenue Farmers Market, at which Chesterfield Heirlooms owners Stefanie and Matthew Barfield maintain a presence) and wholesalers who buy for local restaurants.
Chesterfield Heirlooms sells vegetables from heirloom seeds preserved for about a century or more, including seeds used by members of the Cherokee nation in the 1800s, bull-nose pepper seeds from India that were used by Thomas Jefferson at Monticello; and Ozette fingerling potato seeds brought from Spain by explorers in 1791. While heirloom vegetables preserve flavor and nutritional value, their appearance sometimes is not as attractive as their genetically modified or mass-produced counterparts, providing students with a challenge.
Nicholas Hollywood of Odenton placed first in the print advertising competition, followed by Gillian Van Ditta of Woodbine in second; Eric Mangrum of Bel Air in third; and Lauren Meyers of Bel Air in fourth. Kaitlyn Rother of Brick, NJ, earned the Audience Choice Award in this category, receiving a gift card from Chesterfield Heirlooms.
Kyla Jones of Berlin placed first in the video advertising competition, followed by Erin Stubbs of Preston in second; Casey Yoder of Snow Hill in third; and Zachary Springman of Ijamsville in fourth.
Justin Schwabe of Arnold won the U-Pitch competition, followed by Kyla Jones in second; Rita Cordero of Olney in third; and Megan Tomasic of Dameron in fourth.
First-place finishers in each category received a $200 prize.
