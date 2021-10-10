EASTON — American Legion Post 70 Commander G. Douglas Willey is inviting all Talbot County high school students to compete in the annual American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship competition.
The subject in the prepared oration portion of the contest must be about some phase of the Constitution of the United States government. The prepared oration must be the original effort of each contestant and must be eight to 10 minutes in length.
Post level awards will be $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place. The winner of the post competition will move on to the district competition, which comprises the five northern Eastern Shore counties. The first place district level award is $500.
In addition to the awards by winners of the various elimination rounds of competition, college scholarships of $25,000, $22,500 and $20,000 will be awarded to the first through third places in the national finals.
Each state winner who competes in the first round of the national contest will receive a $2,000 scholarship. Participants in the second round who do not advance to the national final round will receive an additional $1,500 scholarship. The top three youth orators who win all previous elimination rounds of the contest will vie for top honors in the national contest in April 2022, at the IUPUI Conference Center and Hotel in Indianapolis.
The American Legion will pay the expenses of state winners at the national contest.
High school students in Talbot County who are interested in entering the competition can obtain complete rules and contest information by calling Post 70 at 410-822-9138 or at www.legion.org/oratorical.
