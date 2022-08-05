SU catering chef wins culinary medal

Salisbury University Dining Services catering chef Matt Conley’s recent American Culinary Federation award, won during this year’s Tastes of the World Chef Culinary Conference in Amhurst, Massachusetts.
SALISBURY — Matt Conley, catering chef in Salisbury University’s Dining Services, has again medaled in an American Culinary Federation competition, bringing home a silver award.
The event was held during the 28th annual Tastes of the World Chef Culinary Conference in Amherst, MA, at which chefs in higher education gathered to learn new methods, trends, training and best practices.
Working with colleagues from other institutions in attendance, Conley created an appetizer (butter-poached shrimp), entrée (rack of lamb) and dessert (panna cotta) for four, as well as a buffet-style meal for 10. The team was judged on teamwork, presentation, nutritional balance, creativity, flavor, texture and service.
Teams used a “mystery basket” of items to create their recipes. They had only one hour to choose their dishes and create their menus.
The competition, held for the first time since 2019, was the culminating event for the conference, which returned in person after transitioning to a virtual format in 2020 and 2021. This marked Conley’s 13th medal in 15 years at the competition.
