SALISBURY — Salisbury University has partnered with TimelyMD to provide students with free and immediate access to medical and mental health support at any time.
The 24/7 opportunity makes student health and counseling center resources available through a video or phone call. Through the TimelyCare app on phones or other devices, SU students can select from a wide-ranging menu of virtual care options from licensed physicians and counselors in all 50 states – at no cost to them.
“The health and wellbeing of our students has always been, and will continue to be, our top priority,” said Dr. Dane Foust, SU vice president of student affairs. “TimelyCare gives our students an additional resource that can help them in times of need. The 24-hour-per-day access was key for us to ensure our students can speak to a professional at the moment it is most needed.”
Students have access to on-demand and appointment-based medical care, on-demand mental health support through TalkNow and appointment-based mental health counseling.
The app allows students to see the profiles, faces and specialty care details of a diverse range of licensed physicians and counselors available to them. They can choose to meet with a specific provider or select the first available. Typical consultations begin within 5-10 minutes.
“Mental health and well being are significant priorities, especially as SU students return to campus following the past 18 months of health and social crises that our country, and much of our world, have endured,” said Nikki Dyer, acting director of the SU Counseling Center. “Our aims of partnering with TimelyCare include increasing student access to mental health services, expanding student connection to more specialized treatment and providing students with enhanced opportunity to seek services from diverse clinicians.”
“Student health is looking forward to partnering with TimelyCare to provide students with increased access to health care,” added Victoria Lentz, director of Student Health Services. “Students will be able to seek care via the app for telehealth visits. This will be in addition to in-person visits in the Student Health Center.”
