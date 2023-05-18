SU spring MASMI Sales Championship winners announced

From left: Sonny Hopkins, Choptank Transport/Hub Group assistant vice president of brokerage; Thomas Lee; David Regulski, Choptank Transport/Hub Group vice president of business development; Dr. Christy Weer, Perdue School Dean; Dr. Amit Poddar, MASMI director and SU Marketing Department chair; and Drs. Gustavo Schneider and Argha Sen, assistant professors of marketing.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

SALISBURY — When it comes to making sales, students in Salisbury University’s Franklin P. Perdue School of Business are winners — some of them literally.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.