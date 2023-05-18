SU spring MASMI Sales Championship winners announced

From left: Sonny Hopkins, Choptank Transport/Hub Group assistant vice president of brokerage; Thomas Lee; David Regulski, Choptank Transport/Hub Group vice president of business development; Dr. Christy Weer, Perdue School Dean; Dr. Amit Poddar, MASMI director and SU Marketing Department chair; and Drs. Gustavo Schneider and Argha Sen, assistant professors of marketing.
SALISBURY — When it comes to making sales, students in Salisbury University’s Franklin P. Perdue School of Business are winners — some of them literally.
Some 68 students recently vied for top honors during the SU Mid-Atlantic Sales and Marketing Institute’s ninth biannual sales championship competition. The event included two contests, one for overall sales and one for elevator pitches.
Thomas Lee of Easton received $1,000 for his first-place finish in the overall sales competition. Runners-up included Josey Zeunges of Cumberland, in second place ($500); Olivia Totaro of Catonsville, in third ($200); and Bailey Morris of Oakland, in fourth ($100).
Tyjae Lewis of Greensboro topped his competitors in the elevator pitch session, taking home a $300 prize. He was followed by Josiah Parker of Bowie in second ($200); and Kyle Mangum of Stevensville in third ($100).
Joan Valdez-Reyes of Washington, D.C., won the $100 prize for best resume.
Winners were decided by judges, buyers and observers representing MASMI sponsors and local businesses. The event followed an “etiquette dinner” for the students and corporate partners, also hosted by the institute.
Gold Sponsor Choptank Transport/Hub Group also was the product sponsor. The four finalists were tasked with selling the shipping logistics company’s services to Hub Group’s assistant vice president of brokerage, Sonny Hopkins.
Some 50 additional MASMI sponsors sent their senior-level executives to take part in the event.
