DENTON — Caroline County Recreation and Parks and Caroline County Public Schools have again teamed up to provide summer day camp.
Join them for the 2023 Jurassic Jamboree. A thrilling expedition awaits children where they will dig into new adventures, unearth hidden talents and discover what really makes them roar.
There is no cost to attend due to grant funding from the Maryland State Department of Education. However, parents must attend an orientation meeting to confirm their child’s enrollment. Days and times of the meetings for each school are included in the registration packet.
Ages: Current Pre-K (4) through 5th grade students
When: Monday–Thursday, June 26–July 27. No camp Tuesday, July 4.
Breakfast begins at 8:45 a.m. with activities from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Breakfast and lunch are provided by the USDA Summer Food Service Program.
Where: Denton, Ridgely, Greensboro, and Preston elementary schools. Federalsburg camp will be located at Preston Elementary due to construction at Federalsburg Elementary. It will still be its own camp, and the Federalsburg buses will transport the campers to and from Preston.
Bus transportation is provided to all campers who wish to use it. The bus stop must be located within Caroline County. Drop off and pickup must be the same location. Busing changes cannot be guaranteed after May 19.
Registration form is available online. Completed registrations may be dropped off at school, emailed as an attachment to ccrpsummercamp@carolinemd.org, mailed to Caroline County Rec & Parks, 107 S. 4th St., Denton, MD 21629 or faxed to 410-479-4194.
Call Caroline County Recreation and Parks at 410-479-8120 with any questions or if you need assistance.
