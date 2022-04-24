ANNAPOLIS — Encore Chorale, the nation’s largest choral program for older adults, returns to the campus of Washington College in Chestertown to present a week-long choral institute for adults over the age of 55 from June 26-30. The program draws singers interested in improving their vocal technique and spending a week in a historic Chestertown and the scenic Eastern Shore with fellow music lovers.
The camps are organized by Encore Creativity for Older Adults, a Maryland-based nonprofit. Encore was founded during an NIH funded study in 2007 to address the mental and physical health benefits of singing in older adults. The minimum age to attend camp is 55. No auditions are required, and applicants can participate regardless of experience or ability. Campers can count on an atmosphere that combines rigorous rehearsals under the direction of a professional conductor with socializing and downtime.
Each day begins with optional fitness or yoga classes followed by vocal technique classes, sectionals, and full rehearsals. The challenging music selection includes the oratorio repertoire, spirituals, Broadway favorites, American Songbook and more. Sheet music and a rehearsal CD are provided in advance of the program and all levels of vocal experience are welcomed. The week concludes with a free finale performance for family, friends and the community at the beautiful Gibson Center for the Arts on the Washington College campus. Concerts and recitals are offered in the evenings for the entertainment of program participants and Chestertown residents. Singers may be seated for rehearsals and performance.
From a past camper, “I am in awe of your combined energies and never-failing enthusiasm ... very infectious. I had been away from choral singing for too long and didn’t know how to get back into it. When Encore started the camps in my area, I went in not knowing what to expect. From the very first rehearsal I knew I was “home”.....”
Participants will stay in suite-style residence halls during the program. The program fee is all-inclusive to cover accommodations, all meals, all program materials, and expert instruction from professional program faculty. Participants with mobility issues will be provided golf cart shuttle transportation around the campus grounds. Local area residents are welcome and pay an adjusted commuter fee.
Contact Encore at 301-261-5747 or email info@encorecreativity.org for more information or to receive a brochure by mail. Register online on at http://encorecreativity.org.
