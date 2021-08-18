PRESTON — Only the kids on the bubble-filled slip and slide or the ones being hosed down by the Preston Volunteer Department’s mighty hose were out in the sun. Everyone else sought shade for a steamy Summer Daze In The Park. There were groups of moms beneath shady trees in the James T. Wright Memorial Park on Saturday, Aug. 14.
This family-oriented event had snow cones by Gary and Arlene Carroll and face painting by Nana Poppins. There was a dunk tank that had hourly shifts filled by the town manager Amber Renee, Sian Greenwood, Carolione County Commissioner Dan Franklin, Dawn Malosh and Enyel Perez from the Y. Yellow softballs sat in a basket to pick up and hit the mark. Three balls for five dollars. There were plenty of hits and plenty of dunks.
There were tent covered vendors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mothers Against Drunk Driving was there in a red tent and Purple Peak CBD had rows of different products to help relieve anxiety, inflammation and pain. Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center had a table with two volunteers. They advocate for recent immigrants who are Spanish-speaking members of the community. They do a myriad of helpful things like helping to get a driver’s license, English classes, legal referrals. Mid-Shore Pro Bono had a table to help offer their free legal services to the public.
The Sno Angels shaved ice and frozen treats were selling small mountains of syrup-flavored ice. They offered a wide variety of flavors like mango, Tiger’s Blood, watermelon and blue raspberry. A sugar free option was available, and they could mix flavors together. This was the perfect oasis on this steamy day, and both kids and their parents were customers.
There were two activities where the kids really flocked. One was the yellow slip and slide that had a yellow foam blower. The foam man could direct thousands of bubbles down the ramp. The sliders ended up going through foam mountains on their way down. They were covered head to toe in bubbles and giggles as they went down the 100 foot ramp. They would go back over and over to get in the line at the top. They looked like snowmen standing together covered in bubbles.
The other big draw involved big red fire trucks from the Preston Volunteer Fire Department. They sprayed water 100 feet up in the air from their truck. Delighted foamy children rinsed off the bubbles and ran to the most dense impact zone of the spray. As the shower moved around, the kids ran around in a group to be underneath. The fire department called it a hose down.
Cheryl Gover had an ornate system of umbrellas set up to shade her face painting station. She put a full purple and gold butterfly all over a little girl’s face. Glover had a wide array of brushes, wet sponges and rags to complete her task. She could also paint on hands and arms and apply glittering tattoos. After a career in law enforcement, she retired and started Designs by Nana Poppins LLC.
Left-handed, 15-year-old, Reagan Kent belted out some singer songwriter classics and strummed the acoustic guitar. He was beneath the gazebo and sounded like a young Bob Seger — soulful.
Summer Daze offered a terrific way to get outside and stay cool on a summer day. Amber Renee of the Caroline County Council of Arts was the point person for the event.
