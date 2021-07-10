EASTON — The great American road trip is a cultural right of passage. Listening to tunes with the windows wide open. Finding funky local places to eat. Packing duffle bags with military precision. And of course, friends and comrades to join with on the open road . Getting lost is, of course, de rigueur.
Everyone from Lewis and Clark to Steinbeck to Tocqueville has taken a measure of our nation through motion. And of course the grand daddy of them all is beat writer Jack Kerouac who said, “My witness is the empty sky.”
A group of music students, including from the Shore, have joined together to make a cross-country trek. They wanted to leave their instruments behind them and find great rock climbing sites. Specifically they were interested in a type of rock climbing called bouldering. Bouldering involves no ropes or harnesses. They just climb up with a black mattress like pad underneath.
All this exercise works up an appetite. They have a propane stove in the back of their aging SUV.
“It is a year after the pandemic and stuff has kind of opened up a bit. People are traveling, but it is still iffy getting out of the country. So a lot of people are traveling in the country. So a lot of parks we have tried to get into are kind of busy,” said Laurie Alltop. She is from Easton.
“This is just a summer trip. We left July 3 and we don’t end our loop until the 20th. We all met in Tennessee and had a couple of days to practice packing the car,” she said. They all go to Lee University, a private Christian university in Cleveland, Tennessee.
“I am a flute performance major. We have got two music ed majors and a worship music major. I am the only performance major,” she said.
“We are not playing at all. This is our summer break. It has been weird not practicing,” she said.
In order to have a transformational journey worthy of Joseph Campbell, you have to leave the known behind. Think Bilbo Baggins and "Lord of the Rings"
“We left on the third and drove to Kansas. It was like a thirteen-hour drive to Wichita. We ended up staying in a church, which felt like being on tour with a band. We didn’t see anybody so we stayed the night and moved on. We drove to Denver because somebody needed climbing shoes,” she said.
Seeing the Rockies rise in the West as you come through plains is a thrill. The driving gets vertiginous and curvy real fast.
“We drove on 70. That was probably one of the coolest drives I have ever done. And then we were in Moab. We were going to visit the Arches in Utah but the parks were full by 9 a.m. So we drove to our next location, which was Joe’s Valley,” she said.
The Utah valley is a world-class sandstone bouldering site. There are climbs right above a river. The road trippers brought tents and camping gear so they could just set up shop wherever there was a wild spot.
“Joe’s has been one of my favorite places because we were here in the offseason. For bouldering there aren’t a lot of people around. It’s really hot. It is south of Salt Lake City. We have a two burner stove and then we have all those small back packing dishes. So we have been eating a lot of ramen. One night we put peanut butter, sriracha and chicken chunks in it. Amazing. We eat with our headlamps on,” she said.
And then they went to Hunter S. Thompson’s hallowed ground — Las Vegas. They only stayed there for a night.
“We are going to Joshua Tree next. Then we are going up the coast of California to Oregon and Washington,” she said.
The Pacific Coast Highway in California is more 600 miles long and is adjacent to the Pacific Ocean offering plenty of "California Dreaming" views.
And of course with any journey there is the issue of returning. There is a beginning, a middle and an end to everything. You are a new person as you ponder the way back home.
“I am driving back because I want to stay with my vehicle. Well it’s my dad’s vehicle that we are using. It is a 2002 Yukon. It’s got like almost 300,000 miles on it,” she said.
“The car is red and it has car bag on top. There is a crash pad for bouldering on top and then all of our gear is on top of that. The way we have it packed is pretty impressive.
Of the five travelers she is the only woman. She is 20 years old. The boys have two tents for the four of them and she has her own tent. Her tent looks as cozy as a Martha Stewart daydream.
“It has been great. It has been like a bunch of bros chillin’, having a good time,” she said.
As you can imagine five music majors are going to have great road trip play list.
“It is kind of a mix, but I would say that one of my personal favorites is Still Woozy. The boys like Young the Giant and Simon and Garfunkel,” she said.
Blasting tunes out the window as the landscape rolls by is life affirming. Eating and sleeping on the cheap and being with great friends for the journey makes the trip an adventure.
“We have a lot of really cool things coming up," she said.
