Summer means lots of opportunity for fun, but did you know that grilling injuries occur more in July than any other month? Your local fire departments recommend following these safety tips from the National Fire Protection Association to protect you and your friends and family from turning a happy gathering into an accident.
Time out on the boat is also a favored summer activity. And while it’s a great way to wind down after a long week, there are a few ways to help assure your boat ride will not only be relaxing, but safe. Maryland Sea Grant offers the following safe boating tips.
Take a Boating Course
Under Maryland’s Boating Safety Education Law, anyone born on or after July 1, 1972 is required to have a Certificate of Boating Safety Education in order to operate any mechanically propelled vessel on Maryland waters. The point is to require that younger generations of boaters possess fundamental knowledge of boating rules and safety so that eventually all boaters will as well. Boaters may obtain this certificate by taking a Maryland Basic Boating Course offered by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
Always Wear Your Life Jacket
In an emergency, it can be hard to reach life jackets you have stowed away on your boat. The Coast Guard recommends that all boaters and passengers wear life jackets each time they go out on the water to ensure safety. In Maryland, all passengers under 13 are required to wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket on boats less than 21 feet in length.
Write a Float Plan
A float plan is a document describing key information about your boating plans and vessel that could help authorities rescue you in the event of an emergency. This plan should outline your boating itinerary including your time of departure and arrival and a time to contact authorities if you don’t arrive at the time described. It should also describe your boat and the number of passengers aboard. Give your float plan to a relative or friend in case you do not return or check in as planned.
• Tell a loved one where you will be and when you expect to return.
• Bring a solar powered cell phone battery.
• Be sure that your first aid kit is stocked and easily accessible.
• Flares and fire extinguishers are a MUST.
• Wearing a life jacket not only keeps you afloat, but helps us find you if you are in the water and unable to communicate with us.
• Carelessness and a failure to plan for an emergency can ruin a great day out on the water.
