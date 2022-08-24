DENTON — The 33rd annual Caroline County Summerfest took to the streets of Denton on August 19-20. It was a community extravaganza with full concert stages, marching bands and even a man on stilts. Young and old wandered the crowded downtown and found delights including a car show and a barrel full of musical talent. This year’s theme was Sunset Serenade.

