DENTON — The 33rd annual Caroline County Summerfest took to the streets of Denton on August 19-20. It was a community extravaganza with full concert stages, marching bands and even a man on stilts. Young and old wandered the crowded downtown and found delights including a car show and a barrel full of musical talent. This year’s theme was Sunset Serenade.
To begin the Summerfest, Colonel Richardson and North Caroline high schools marching bands performed.
Erin Mock, who plays trumpet, said, “I have been to it for all four years of high school, and I enjoy it. We did good. The heat was difficult. We played ‘Paint It Black,’ ‘Brick House’ and ‘Tuxedo Junction.’ There are 28 guys in our squad at Colonel Richardson. I would say be did better than the other guys.”
One popular attraction was the Denton Volunteer Fire Department’s big red truck, which had a tall ladder on wheels so people could climb up to the top and have a 10-minute ride around town, sirens blasting and lights flashing. There was even a group of Mennonite girls with white hats and handmade dresses who got on board. There was a highly skilled balloon maker who commanded a line of his own. He made wearable balloon art. One such piece was fashioned after the Sponge Bob character Squidward. The lucky little girl who received it wore the creation as a hat.
A fleet of dump trucks and backhoes poured a mountain of sand in front of Earth Tones Cafe. The kids were given miniature front end loaders to scoop up their share of sand. Other kids just ran up and down the sand mountain. The sand was provided by Rick Breeding Excavation and Towers Concrete Products Inc. The giant trucks were provided by Choptank Electric, Maryland Environmental Services and Choptank Transport. On Sunday, there was a free sand giveaway.
It takes a lot of effort to make an event this massive and fun look so effortless.
“Michael Branson helped build Summerfest when he was in college and interning at the Town Office. This was Michael’s vision. Recreation and Parks partners with the Town of Denton. Recreation and Parks does a lot of the programming and the fundraising and hires the acts and comes up with things to do on the streets of Denton. We typically draw downtown anywhere from 1,800 to 2,000 (people),” said Sue Simmons, a major organizer of Summerfest and the director of Caroline County Recreation and Parks.
“In my mind, it is a lot of work, but it is a gift. There are so many moments of surprise and engagement. Whether that is coming out here on a Wednesday night and painting balloons and hanging out with teenagers to make the garden and do this (street) art. That is what is so cool about it. It is a collection of experiences and moments, and the community comes together. You see old friends and new friends. It is an end of Summer celebration,” Simmons said.
As far as food, this was a great way to support a local cause while eating fried fish, hot dogs and the impressive pork parfait, which looked just like an ice cream sundae but instead had layers of pulled pork, mashed potatoes and tons of gravy.
“The secret is the sauce. Sauce it up. It is perfection. A Caroline County delicacy,” said Laura Ebling. Matt Nation and Dereck Kellner were helping her to sling those parfaits out of the Ridgely Volunteer Fire Department food stand.
The car show went down the hill from the court house in a river of chrome exhaust pipes and fuel injectors. There were over 60 entrants. Instead of clipboards and badges, the judges were more stealthy and wandered among the classic cars, muscle cars and older cars designed for cruising. No one paid them any attention. There were trophies awarded. Some emblazoned plaques on LP records, which had a cool, old timey feel. One LP label was crooner Johnny Mathis who sang “Misty,” “Too Much Too Little Too Late” and “It’s Not For Me To Say.”
“The thing was who could outrun the police? The best one to outrun the police was a fuel injected 426 hemi with a supercharger,” said car judge Sgt. Bradley Korisher of the Denton Police Department. It was the two things together — fuel injection and supercharger — that got his vote.
Mayor Abby McNinch said she has been to all of the last 21 Summerfests.
“It evolves every year. There are different activities, different nonprofits, different experiences. It always grows and evolves. Sue and Karen have been the force that have driven this event. We have had some really cool progressive events in the last couple of years. I think that draws a different and new population here to live and work. Summerfest is an institution because of Sue Simmons and Karen Monteith. Karen is with the town, and Sue is with the county, so it is an amazing partnership. Without those two strong forces I don’t know how this event would be possible,” McNinch said.
She said one of the reasons she looks forward to Summerfest is the food.
“I think it is Bethel AME Church that has this fried catfish sandwich one time a year. It is between white bread. It is so good,” McNinch said.
County Commission President Larry Porter has a long history with the Summerfest.
“If I remember correctly, I think I was mayor or commissioner in Denton 33 years ago. It started with Bike Across America. And people were like we ought to do this every year. It has grown. It has become a signature event that people look forward to coming to. There is a lot of good food here. I am trying not to eat anything. It is a joint partnership between the town and county,” Porter said.
On the courthouse steps were the all female barbershop quintet H.A.L.O. This was not your daddy’s barbershop however. They got into a groove, wearing cowrie shells and brightly colored waist wraps.
They sang a soulful collection that included Stevie Wonder and had people tapping their feet and saying “Right On.” Later came Mike Hines and The Look, who got everybody dancing in front of the courthouse. Ellie Rose Guzman played her Telecaster near the Earth Tones Cafe. She belted out Dua Lipa’s “Levitating.” There were three consecutive stages featuring regional talent.
Summerfest brings the town of Denton alive and invites folks from all over the Mid-Shore to eat, play, dance watch fireworks and maybe even ride a firetruck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.