SHERWOOD — An outpouring of community support will culminate in a fundraiser for a Talbot County man who had a tragic fall last November, but remains in good spirits and good company. Starting at noon Sunday, June 12, at Lowes Wharf Marina Inn, the Marc Van Pelt Sunday Funday Fundraiser will include auctions, raffles, pulled pork barbecue, a cornhole tournament and live music by Southbound, with proceeds going to cover his medical expenses.
Marc Van Pelt grew up in Rock Hall, where he worked on the Jennifer Ann alongside Capt. Bob Ritchie. A true waterman, Marc lived for the harvest year-round. He oystered in the winter and fished for trophy rockfish in the spring, but his favorite job on the water was summertime crabbing. It was hard work, but Marc loved the peacefulness. He considers the beautiful sunrises and the bounty of the Bay to be among God’s greatest gifts.
Marc married his wife Renee 10 years ago, and the couple moved to her hometown of Sherwood in Talbot County. Although Renee worried at first that Marc would not feel at home, he fit right in to what he calls “the suburbs of Tilghman.”
“Boy was I wrong!” said Renee Van Pelt. “He loves Tilghman Island and as you can see, everybody loves him.”
A few years ago, Marc was approached by Derek Wilson and Nick Hargrove from Wild Diver Oyster Company with a business opportunity. Together, they founded Wittman Wharf Seafood, a seafood market and processor in the Bay Hundred area that specializes in fresh, locally harvested products. He traveled up and down the East Coast to market Wild Diver Oysters and Wittman Wharf seafood, building relationships with watermen, restaurants and others in the industry. Marc loved to travel, and his favorite place was Hatteras, in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
“It reminded him of Tilghman Island on the ocean,” Renee said. “We would go there every fall to surf, fish and relax.”
Last year, Marc and Renee’s lives changed dramatically. Marc fell in their garage at home and suffered a C6-C7 spinal cord injury, which required a 73-day stay in the University of Maryland Shock Trauma ICU followed by another 90 days at a rehabilitation center in Philadelphia. Renee stayed by Marc’s side every day through different hospital situations.
“You don’t realize how much you miss the smell of the Bay and the chirping of the birds until you’ve been away from it for six months,” Renee said. “I’ll take my small town life on the Eastern Shore over a big city any day.”
When he was finally released from rehabilitation, Marc’s spinal cord injury had left him paralyzed from the chest down. Although the ordeal has been challenging, the community response has been overwhelmingly positive.
“I cannot begin to tell you how much our friends and communities of Tilghman and Rock Hall have stood behind us,” Renee said. “This accident as tragic as it was, restored my faith in mankind. In a world filled with hatred and violence, we have learned there are still so many kind people out there.”
Prayers, cards and kind words have poured in from up and down the East Coast. Donations have helped to cover some of their expenses, and many community members volunteered their time and skills to make the Van Pelts’ home accessible.
“Before Marc could return home, we had to have our bathroom remodeled, a lift and ramp installed to our home so that Marc could enter the home safely,” Renee said.
Renee expressed her gratitude to everyone that has helped out: Kim Jones managed the project, David Daisey was the “mastermind” on the bathroom remodel, and Dannette Hayden worked alongside Daisey. Many other contractors, friends and neighbors from the Tilghman area donated their time and energy around the house.
“Evolution Tile did the tile work which was paid for by all the donations we have received,” Renee said. “David Jones from Beacon donated the double door on our back deck, Jerry Davis and Nick Hargrove donated the lift and ramp so Marc could enter the house safely. John Brittingham from New Life Painting painted our bathroom and bedroom, Curt and Meca Connolly did the plumbing, Smith Construction gave David a hand hanging the doors, Glen Manning from Manning’s Trash Service provided the roll off dumpster and Fluharty’s Electric, donated their time and materials to update our lighting in the bathroom and hooked up the electric to the lift.”
In addition to the remodeling, community support kept the Van Pelts’ lives on track during Marc’s full-time hospital stay. Robin’s Nest Floral and Garden Center kept the flower beds mulched. Dennis and Angie Rawley of Augusta Seed and the ladies at the Tilghman Island Country Store helped cover their expenses while Renee was staying in a hotel in Philadelphia. Sheila Brittingham and Renee’s other friends and colleagues at American Farm Publications helped fill in while Renee worked remotely from the hotel room.
“My husband has always been a kind and giving person, he helped out anyone in need and always sent donations to those less fortunate,” Renee said. “As the saying goes, what you give comes back to you 10-fold. And that is definitely the case here. We still cannot believe the love and support we received from our community.”
