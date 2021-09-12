GRASONVILLE — First Light for First Responders is collecting supplies and will be deploying to help those affected by Hurricane Ida.
First Light CEO Justin Davis is currently talking with first responders in multiple areas to decide where local efforts can be used most effectively. He estimates deployment will be in about two weeks, but that will be determined by those being assisted.
“You must remember that they are still in a rescue phase and do not want anyone rushing down to the area before they are ready,” Davis said.
Items needed include: blankets, pillows, bottled water, canned food (preferably pop top), can openers, clothes, baby food and formula, bottles/sippy cups, plastic utensils, plastic cups, paper plates and bowls, paper towels, shoes, baby wipes, diapers, hand sanitizer, face coverings, toys, small stuffed animals, coloring books and crayons, toiletries, garbage bags, plastic storage bins, gloves, masks, safety glasses, buckets, mops, squeegees, all types of cleaning supplies, extension cords, submersible pumps, wet/dry vacuums, dehumidifiers, fans, heaters and generators.
If donating used items, please make sure they are like new. If donating clothes, they must be washed, folded, sorted and labeled by size.
First Light for First Responders also will be accepting gift cards (national chains only) to pass out to those in need for food, hardware or fuel.
Drop-off locations include: Pourhouse Pub, 205 A Tackle Circle, Chester; Massage By Jess, 109 Country Day Road (inside Coldwell Banker Waterman Realty Building),Chester; Mamma Mia Italian Bistro, 219 E. Water St., Centreville; and Edwards Pharmacy, 102 S. Commerce St., Centreville.
