EASTON — Every day in the United States, 130 lives are lost to suicide. To address this mental health epidemic, Mid Shore Behavioral Health Inc., Channel Marker Inc., and Anne Arundel County’s Department of Health and Mental Health Agency banded together to introduce the virtual “Kevin Hines: The Art of Wellness” series earlier this year.
Funded in part by the Behavioral Health Administration, the seven-part series took place March through June, with each event featuring suicide survivor Kevin Hines sharing his story, followed by a moderated panel discussion lead by regional behavioral health professionals. The series addressed mental health concerns for several demographics including first responders, youth, older adults, the general community, families, veterans and males.
In honor of National Suicide Prevention Month this September, the seven-part “Art of Wellness” video series will become available for public viewing to promote advocacy and awareness around suicide prevention in Maryland.
The "Art of Wellness" video series details Hines’ long-term struggle with mental health challenges leading to his suicide attempt off the Golden Gate Bridge on Sept. 25, 2000. Less than 1% of people survive the 225-foot fall from the iconic San Franciscan bridge, with Hines being one of those miraculous survivors. Now a bestselling author and international public speaker, Hines’ inspirational story provides a resonant foundation on which subject matter experts, and Hines himself, debrief and dialogue following his narrative.
The video and panel discussions will be released sequentially every Monday and Friday throughout September starting on Sept. 6. The videos will be available for viewing on the Anne Arundel County Department of Health’s YouTube channel, with links also available on Mid Shore Behavioral Health Inc. and Channel Marker Inc.’s website.
The video series will kick off Sept. 6 with a video for First Responders, followed by Youth and Adolescents on Sept. 10, Older Adults on Sept. 13, the General Community on Sept. 20, Families Impacted by Suicide on Sept. 20, Veterans on Sept. 24, and closing out with Males and the Male Perspective on Sept. 27.
