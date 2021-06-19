OCEAN CITY — The Mid-Atlantic Symphony is forming a youth orchestra for young musicians on the Delmarva Peninsula.
Weekly rehearsals will take place at the Performing Arts Center in Ocean City on Tuesday evenings from Sept, 21 through May 31, 2022, culminating in a public performance at the Center.
The Youth Orchestra is open to students in grades 6 through 12. Auditions for strings, woodwinds, brass, percussion, and harp will be conducted virtually.
“The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Youth Orchestra will provide a stimulating environment that will empower and encourage students to develop a passion for experiencing and performing classical music,” said Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra Music Director Julien Benichou. “Participation in a youth orchestra not only provides challenging and rewarding development opportunities for young performers, but also cultivates the next generation of musicians, teachers, and supporters of fine music.”
Youth Orchestra audition requirements and applications are available at midatlanticsymphony.org under the Youth Orchestra tab. Tuition for the full season is $650.
The symphony offers scholarships and financial aid to help with the costs of the program.
“Formation of the Youth Orchestra demonstrates the Mid-Atlantic Symphony’s commitment to engage students in classical music through a variety of outreach programs,” said Jeffrey Parker, chair of the symphony’s board. “We are pleased to be able to provide this exciting new opportunity to young people in southern Delaware and on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.”
