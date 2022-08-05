TrinityCathedral2

Trinity Cathedral opens its doors for prayers of rest and refuge in style of the ecumenical Taizé community in France.

EASTON — Trinity Cathedral in Easton will open its doors to the community on the second Tuesday of the month, for prayers of rest and refuge in the style of the ecumenical Taizé community in France. The Taizé style of worship offers a simple service of chanting, scripture, prayer and silence that is easily accessible to all. The chants, composed from biblical sources, are designed to help center and focus attention on the one who knows our every need, even before we do. The time of silence invites one to become still if only for a moment, to allow God to touch our souls.

