EASTON — Trinity Cathedral in Easton will open its doors to the community on the second Tuesday of the month, for prayers of rest and refuge in the style of the ecumenical Taizé community in France. The Taizé style of worship offers a simple service of chanting, scripture, prayer and silence that is easily accessible to all. The chants, composed from biblical sources, are designed to help center and focus attention on the one who knows our every need, even before we do. The time of silence invites one to become still if only for a moment, to allow God to touch our souls.
The founder of Taizé was inspired to build a community to usher reconciliation into a world in need of peace. It is the fervent desire of the Trinity Cathedral community to be a place for spiritual seekers to find refuge and rest. Organizers of the service pray that the spirit of Taizé worship may help us to find reconciliation for ourselves, with our God and in a deeply hurting world, with one another.
Join the congregation of Trinity Cathedral, 315 Goldsborough St., at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. The Taizé service lasts about 45 minutes.
“Let all who are thirsty come. Let all who wish receive, the water of life, freely. Amen, come Lord Jesus. Amen, come Lord Jesus.” — Taizé chant
