EASTON — Chesapeake Forum presents “Birds Ecology and Conservation: Birds and Our Working Landscape” with Wayne Bell, Ph.D., in collaboration with the Pickering Creek Audubon Center in a three-session class that includes six field trips.
Bell invites participants to look at local birds through an ecological lens. Class sessions will introduce the concept of ecological succession to examine how the history of land use on the Chesapeake Bay watershed from pre-colonial days to the present has influenced the region’s bird species diversity.
Field trips to three local destinations will provide “binoculars-on” opportunities for species identification while gaining first-hand experience with ecological principles that inform and challenge approaches to habitat conservation. After registering, participants will receive more information about the topics covered in the field trips.
The collective goal is twofold: to gain personal confidence in identifying local bird species in our own backyard and understand how the local working landscape contributes to the Eastern Shore’s bird biodiversity. Persons of any birding skill are welcome.
“We will all do our best to make you a better, and more informed, birder,” Bell said.
Enrollment is limited. Field trips are for Zoom class participants only. Field trip times may change. Choose between Zoom classes (with field trips) or record three-slass sessions: Thursdays Sept. 23, Oct 14 and Nov. 18 from 2:30 to 4 p.m., with field trips from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Sept. 27, Oct. 4, Oct. 18 and Oct. 25 and Sundays, Nov. 21 and Nov. 28, $30.
Bell is senior associate and former director of the Washington College Center for Environment and Society. A native of Silver Spring and a marine microbiologist by training, he graduated from the University of Miami, Florida, and earned his Ph.D. from Harvard University, where E.O. Wilson infected him with a lasting love of all things ecological.
Retired since 2006, Bell continues his passion for birds and teaching through the Talbot County Bird Club, the Youth Program of the Maryland Ornithological Society and, of course, Chesapeake Forum.
