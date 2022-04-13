EASTON — Talk a walk on the wild side with the Chesapeake Forum as California-based photographer and wildlife rescuer Michele Dodge shares images and stories from the Sacramento Valley, a prime stop on the Great Pacific Flyway on Wednesday April 27 from 1-2:30 p.m., live via Zoom.
Every year, migratory birds travel some or all of the distance from Alaska to Patagonia both in spring and in fall, following food sources, heading to breeding grounds or traveling to wintering sites. The path goes right over the Sacramento Valley, where many birds stop for the winter.
Experience real-life connections with the wild birds and animals of the region, both migratory and year-around residents, through photography and the stories behind the photos. And while this is not a birding class, there will be many bird photos with the species identified along with discussion of observed behaviors from hours in the field with them.
Michele Dodge lives in Fair Oaks, California, near the American River. She hikes the river area several times weekly with her camera, documenting the wild animals she finds there, and her rescue work takes her throughout the American River watershed. She works with several wildlife rescue and rehab groups in the region.
To register for A Walk on the Wild Side: a Photo Tour of the Great Pacific Flyway, visit chesapeakeforum.org. One session, Zoom or recording, Wednesday April 27 from 1-2:30 p.m. The cost for registration os $10. If you would like to receive the Chesapeake Forum’s monthly newsletter, please email to info@chesapeakeforum.org with your name and preferred email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.