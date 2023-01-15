EASTON — Join Chesapeake Forum for A Walk Through Talbot County History with Peggy Morrey, general manager of the Talbot Historical Society from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Jan 25.
Learn how to conduct your own research at the Hill Center; experience 19th century life in Talbot County through the furnished Neall home; hear the voices and visions of the African American community in Talbot County through the lens of 11 local churches; experience the beauty of Native American art by exploring the Historical Society’s latest exhibit, and immerse yourself in the “land of pleasant living” by ending the tour with a showcase of the history of life on the water in Talbot County.
The tour will begin at the Talbot Historical Society’s Hill Research Center with their newest art exhibit “Native American Life on the Eastern Shore.” A docent will also introduce you to the research library, where you may book an appointment to comb through the archives and collection vaults. Next, you will experience the Neall House, complete with a portrait gallery of the Neall family and their 1800s antiques and furniture. Lastly, you will take a self-guided tour of the Mary Jenkins House and two exhibits: “The Voices of the African American Experience,” which focuses on the time frame of the 1970s and earlier and gives voice to the African American experience primarily through the lens of 11 early Talbot County churches; and “On Land and Water,” which focuses on prominent 18th and 19th century Talbot County figures who made their mark on local history.
A Walk Through Talbot County History is one session, in-person at the Talbot Historical Society at 25 S. Washington St., Easton, on Wednesday, Jan 25. Cost: $15.
