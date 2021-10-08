Talbot County 4-H Skipjacks are shown wearing their official River Riders shirts. From left, front, Josie Shaw, James Shaw and McKenna Brach; back row, Samantha Townsend, Jack Townsend, Brian Milhollan, Ashton Milhollan, Jack Chapple and Sara Chapple. ;Not pictured: Pippa Milhollan.
EASTON — On Sept. 19, members of the Talbot County 4-H Skipjacks Club volunteered at a rest stop for the Midshore Riverkeeper Conservancy at the 17th annual Ride for Clean Rivers. This was their fifth year volunteering for the organization.
Bicyclists were able to choose from a 62-mile, 35-mile, or a 20-mile rides. Individual 4-H families staffed each of the three stops along the course. The sweet treats, handmade and donated by Ryan Groll of Eat Sprout in Easton were a favorite among the riders. 4-H members also made posters to encourage riders on their biking trek.
The members said they enjoyed their time volunteering and learned about natural resource conservation in the process. In addition, Skipjack members were able to display posters they made about bike safety.
Midshore Riverkeeper Conservancy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the restoration and protection of the Choptank River, Eastern Bay, and the Miles and Wye Rivers. The organization serves as an advocate for the health of these tributaries and the living resources they support.
Talbot County 4-H empowers young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. If you have a child who would like to join a chapter in Talbot County 4-H, call 410-822-1244, email Tom Hutson at thutson@umd.edu or see the flyer online at extension.umd.edu/talbot-county.
Adults are welcome to become 4-H volunteers. Volunteers share their skills by helping with 4-H projects and programs or starting 4-H clubs that create new opportunities for youth.
