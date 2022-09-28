EASTON — Talbot Arts is offering $1,250 commissions for art submissions that tell the story of your Eastern Shore health care hero. Open to all artists ages 16 and up, the public art opportunity is designed to inspire two-dimensional works of art from a broad creative community.
“We are hoping to see work from a wide spectrum of creatives in Talbot County, and to understand what a ‘health care hero’ looks like to them,” said Joan Levy, Executive Director at Talbot Arts. “You don’t have to have a gallery of work on display to enter. We’re hoping to see submissions from high school students or other amateur artists celebrating the people who help to keep us well.”
Offered in partnership with the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health Medical Center facilities, the commission provides artists with a 40-inch by 60-inch canvas ready to be transformed into a tribute to a heath care hero. In return, entrants recieve $1,250 and the honor of having their work hanging in the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health Medical Building in Talbot County.
Entering is easy. Talbot County resident artists can email three digital samples of their work and a brief statement expressing their personal interest in the project by Oct. 15, with final designs subject to review by medical center staff. For more information, visit: https://talbotarts.org for more information or to enter.
Interested in entering but don’t live in Talbot County? The Arts Councils of Dorchester, Kent, and Queen Anne’s are also sponsoring a Healthcare Heroes public art project for artists in their communities. Each county’s arts council and The Hedgelawn Foundation provide funds for these projects.
