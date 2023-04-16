EASTON — Talbot Arts, the arts council in Talbot County, is accepting applications until May 15 for Community Arts Development grants. These grants are awarded annually to arts organizations and programs to support and create equitable access to artistic and cultural experiences throughout the county.
New this year, organizations and programs applying for funds no longer need to match dollar for dollar any funds received from the Arts Council. Grants are awarded based on the artistic merit of the proposed arts activities, the perceived ability of the applying organization to carry them out, and how well the program will serve the residents and guests of Talbot County. Because the Arts Council receives more grant requests than can be accommodated by available resources, it retains the right to accept or reject applications, suggest changes, and support grant requests in full, in part, or not at all.
Applicants must be organized as Maryland non-profit corporations with IRS tax-exempt status or be government-related entities such as libraries or parks and recreation departments. Organizations that would like additional information about CAD Grants or assistance with the application procedure are welcome to contact the Arts Council by phone or email.
The Arts Council is offering a workshop on CAD Grant preparation at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at the Eastern Shore Conservation Center, 114 South Washington St. Space is limited. Anyone interested in attending should mail jlevy@talbotarts.org in advance.
CAD Grant information is sent directly to organizations that received grants during the past two years and organizations that expressed previous interest in securing support for arts programs. Criteria, guidelines, and applications requesting support for a single program or support for multiple programs are available on the website https://www.talbotarts.org/cad-grants. For further information, contact Talbot Arts by phone at 410-245-5195.
