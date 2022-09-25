AP Scholars

EASTON — The Talbot County Board of Education recognized current students who achieved the status of Advanced Placement Scholar through their performance on AP exams as of the end of the 2021-2022 school year during their September meeting. AP exams are scored on a 5-point scale, with many colleges and universities granting credits for scores of 3, 4 or 5. A score of 3 or higher on an AP exam indicates that a student is considered “qualified” for college credit and capable of being successful in a college level introductory course in the particular content area.

