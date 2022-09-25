The Talbot County Board of Education recognized current students who achieved the status of Advanced Placement Scholar through their performance on AP exams as of the end of the 2021-2022 school year during the board's September meeting.
EASTON — The Talbot County Board of Education recognized current students who achieved the status of Advanced Placement Scholar through their performance on AP exams as of the end of the 2021-2022 school year during their September meeting. AP exams are scored on a 5-point scale, with many colleges and universities granting credits for scores of 3, 4 or 5. A score of 3 or higher on an AP exam indicates that a student is considered “qualified” for college credit and capable of being successful in a college level introductory course in the particular content area.
There are three levels of AP Scholar, with definitions as follows:
AP Scholar with Distinction – Average score of 3.5 or higher; scores of 3 or higher on five or more exams
AP Scholar with Honor – Average score of 3.25 or higher; scores of 3 or higher on four or more Exams
AP Scholar – Score of 3 or higher on three or more exams.
Dr. Helga Einhorn, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, shared performance trends in AP testing over the past eight years, in addition to data for the 2021-2022 school year. A total of 346 students took at least one of the Advanced Placement tests given last year. Of the 525 tests taken, 287 or 55% earned a qualifying score of 3 or above
“This is an improvement from last year and more aligned with pre-pandemic student performance in 2019,” Einhorn explained. “Generally, there is improvement in the percentage of qualifying scores, with the highest gain in the English Literature exam, where 91% of test takers earned a 3 or better.”
The following members of the Class of 2023 and 2024 earned Advanced Placement Scholar Recognition:
AP Scholar with Distinction: Joseph Lizewski.
AP Scholar with Honor: Alondra Moreno Santana, Ethan Morrison, Maxine Poe-Jensen, Caitlin Rahilly, Maddison Spies and Kylie Weems.
AP Scholar: Ian Branic, Cathryne Christopher, Makenna Culver, Brooke Ensminger, Mackenzie Fox, Sean Gunshehan, Jack Jennings, Samantha Mason, Giorgios Mihalis, Charlotte Moseley, Calvin Roser, Aleisha Teets, Alyssa Wojcik and Indi Rainer.
The following students are Talbot County Public Schools’ Advanced Placement Scholars for the Class of 2022:
AP Scholar with Distinction: Victoria Batley, William Burgess, Calvin Davis, Rachel Davis, Harrison Fike, Desmond Fitzroy, Julia Fitzroy, Sophie Leight, Anna Lesher, Emily Middleton, Spencer Rada, Ava Reid, Stevie Shaak and Elaina Steinly.
AP Scholar with Honor: Ahmed Ezzaki, David Gardner, Jackson Mathias, Teagan Miller and Mariana Parkinson.
AP Scholar: Bechorah Aguoru, Caroline Bentz, Kiara Brummell, Sara Chapple, Chillian Cuthbert-Emon, Riyanna Desai, Mikayla Dill, Natalie Englehart, Mathijs Goyens-Harvey, Chiara Kalinski, Olivia Kilbourne, Katherine Knox, Gary Magill, Jenna Maki, Ashley Malczewski, Gregory Meredith, Timothy Miller, James O’Connor, Patrick Papineau, Cole Paradine, Kairav Parker, Madeline Principe, Emily Royer, Jackson Short, Zachary Spofford, Leah Stevens, Anissa Wallace, Mason Waters and Ella Wise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.