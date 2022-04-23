Talbot Community Connections commemorates National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Banners like the one shown here were recently placed in locations across Easton during National Child Abuse Prevention Month to share with the community that Talbot County Children’s Advocacy Center helped 160 individuals last year — both survivors of child abuse in the last year and their family members.
EASTON — To commemorate April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Talbot Community Connections has placed a banner in locations around Easton to share that the Talbot County Children’s Advocacy Center helped 160 individuals last year — both survivors of child abuse and their family members.
The CAC coordinates with local law enforcement, Talbot County Department of Social Services, Talbot County States Attorney’s Office, and medical and behavioral health providers to offer comprehensive, multi-disciplinary responses to alleged incidents of child sexual and physical abuse. In partnership with the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health and CAC Medical Director Dale Jafari, DNP, FNP-BC, the CAC provides noninvasive, forensic medical examinations in a secure location for families in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties. The CAC also provides family advocacy and support, as well as access to various treatment services.
One child sexual abuse prevention program, Empower Me, teaches children ages 3 through 12 and adults about personal safety. Children learn four safety rules and how to develop a safety net of trusted adults. For information about Empower Me, contact Paris Quillet at 410-770-5870 or email paris.quillet@maryland.gov.
Talbot Community Connections, a nonprofit arm of the Talbot County Department of Social Services, has the mission to raise and distribute funds to answer unmet needs that are fundamental to the safety, security, health and well-being of Talbot County’s children and adults. These needs cross all economic levels.
The funds raised by TCC provide help to abused children through the Talbot County Children’s Advocacy Center for families in crisis, those who are unemployed, low-income working families, those with disabilities and frail elderly. TCC awards provided funds for respite care, prevention of evictions and utility disconnects, therapeutic activities for children with disabilities in foster care, housing fuel, transportation, and a fatherhood program.
