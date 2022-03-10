EASTON — Talbot County Department of Social Services has achieved national re-accreditation through the New York-based Council on Accreditation (COA). Accredited since 2003, Talbot County Department of Social Services provides Child Welfare, Adult Services, Economic Support and Child Support services. Organizations pursue accreditation to demonstrate the implementation of best practice standards in the field of human services. COA evaluated all aspects of Talbot County Department of Social Services’ programs, services, management and administration. Re-accreditation takes place every four years.
COA accreditation is an objective, independent and reliable validation of an agency’s performance. The COA accreditation process involves a detailed review and analysis of an organization’s administration, management and service delivery functions against international standards of best practice. The standards driving accreditation ensure that services are well-coordinated, culturally competent, evidence-based, outcomes-oriented and provided by a skilled and supported workforce. COA accreditation demonstrates accountability in the management of resources, sets standardized best practice thresholds for service and administration, and increases organizational capacity and accountability by creating a framework for ongoing quality improvement.
To achieve COA re-accreditation, Talbot County Department of Social Services first provided written evidence of compliance with the COA standards. Thereafter, a group of specially trained volunteer Peer Reviewers confirmed adherence to these standards during a series of on-site interviews with trustees, staff and clients.
Based on their findings, COA’s volunteer-based Accreditation Commission voted that Talbot County Department of Social Services had successfully met the criteria for accreditation again.
“We are thrilled to have achieved re-accreditation by the COA. It’s a testimony to our dedicated staff who continue to implement best practices in the services we deliver every day,” said Linda Webb, director of the Talbot County Department of Social Services.
An endorsement of COA and the value of its accreditation process is reflected in it being named by the U.S. State Department as the sole national independent accrediting body under the Hague Convention on Intercountry Adoption to accredit intercountry adoption service providers. In addition, COA is the only national accreditor designated by the U.S. Department of Defense to develop accreditation standards and processes for human service programs provided to military personnel and their families.
Founded in 1977, COA is an independent, not-for-profit accreditor of the full continuum of community-based behavioral health care and social service organizations in the United States and Canada. Over 2,000 organizations — voluntary, public, and proprietary; local and statewide; large and small — have either successfully achieved COA accreditation or are currently engaged in the process. Presently, COA has a total of 47 service standards that are applicable to over 125 different types of programs. To learn more about COA, please visit www.coanet.org. To learn more about Talbot County Department of Social Services, visit https://dhs.maryland.gov/local-offices/talbot-county/.
