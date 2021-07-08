EASTON — The Talbot County Fair returns this year with a brand-new car show and an outdoor movie screening, along with the usual games, food, jousting tournament, petting zoo and more.
The fair will be held this weekend on July 9 and 10 at the Talbot Agricultural and Educational Center at 10659 Hiners Lane. Friday's festivities will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., while Saturday is an all-day affair, running from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The fair is free to attend but a donation booth will be on site. Donations are encouraged to support the annual operations of the fair.
Along with the various activities, the Talbot County Fair will host art and work exhibits from children in the county's 4-H program, which encourages youth to engage in hands-on activities and learn valuable skills. The St. Michaels Art League will also offer free youth painting lessons.
Last year, the Talbot County Fair Committee hosted a drive-thru event because of pandemic restrictions, so the return to a larger fair is encouraging, said Amanda Clougherty, the co-chair of the committee.
"Our mission of the fair is two-pronged: it's an opportunity for kids to get involved, to be able to exhibit works throughout the year," she said. "And it provides a place for community gathering and building."
Friday night begins with a beef BBQ dinner, and all proceeds will support young farmers in the county. Youth games will be available most of the night, and 15 vendors will be selling and promoting various goods and programs. Food vendors include Bubba Bob's Kettle Corn and Pete's Peteza.
The fair will wind down the last couple of hours with a movie. Friday's movie is "A League of Their Own." Movie tickets are $10 per car.
Saturday begins with a jousting tournament, Maryland's official state sport and a highlight of the event, said Clougherty.
"How many people get to see a real joust?" she said. "It's real neat."
A car show, a watermelon eating contest and a petting zoo will all run on Saturday, along with the returning youth games and vendors.
Saturday night's dinner is ham with macaroni and cheese, and proceeds will support the Cordova Fire Department. The movie for Saturday night is "Cars."
