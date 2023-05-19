EASTON — The board of trustees of the Talbot County Free Library recently welcomed three new members this month to enhance the future of the library.
“Our newest members are committed to and share the values of our library and understand the important role TCFL plays in our community. This includes offering programs, services, resources, and education to every resident,” said TCFL Board President Susan Sherman. “We are fortunate to have them join our Board and look forward to working with them.”
New trustees are Sue Regier, Mary Pellicano and Becky Amaral.
Sue Regier moved to Easton in July 2020. She completed a bachelor’s degree in literature and creative writing from Vermont College.
Regier has worked for a small nonprofit, Quechua Benefit, and traveled to Peru to help establish a small private boarding school for Quechua children living in the Altiplano who were too far from public school to receive education. As education director, she developed a new curriculum based on project learning, to learn how to use STEM for actual. She also implemented a reading program to bring the children to the national skill level and stocked the small campus library with reading and learning materials.
Mary Pellicano holds a master’s degree in library science from Syracuse University, and a bachelor’s degree in English from State University of New York at Stony Brook. Pellicano retired as school library media specialist in Loudoun County, VA public schools.
Her position also involved collaboration with teachers in curriculum planning and delivery, advocating for library programs, coordinating special events such as book fairs, grant writing, and assisting students in selection of materials and resources. Pellicano has also served as a church librarian and trustee for the nine branches of the Loudoun County Public Library.
Becky Amaral currently works as school librarian for the Country School and teaches 2nd to 4th grade library classes. She is also a middle school English teacher, curriculum coordinator and technology instructor. Amaral earned her bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from St. John’s College in Santa Fe and her master’s degree in English from Smith College in Massachusetts. She has volunteered with Talbot Optimists, served as a liaison with the Avalon Foundation, and worked with various aspects of AIMS (the Association of Independent Schools of Maryland) that included reviewing schools for accreditation and planning annual and single-day workshops for teachers.
The new members are committed to and share the values of the library, an integral part of the community that provides education, information and recreation for local residents.
Additional information about the Talbot County Free Library and a full list of current trustees is available by visiting tcfl.org, emailing askus@tcfl.org, or by calling 410-822-1626.
